VirtualMeta Self Reported Market Cap Hits $35.37 Million (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded up 383.5% against the US dollar. VirtualMeta has a total market cap of $35.37 million and approximately $3,910.29 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VirtualMeta token can now be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.01725102 USD and is up 40.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,911.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

