Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Free Report) shares were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 42,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 41,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 13.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $522.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of -0.10.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 49.59% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio covers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services to institutional and HNWI clients, as well as special situations that employs financial and human capital.

