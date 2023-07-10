Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Verano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verano in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, ATB Capital initiated coverage on Verano in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
Verano Trading Up 5.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS VRNOF opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Verano has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.76.
Verano Company Profile
Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.
