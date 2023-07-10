Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,449,000 after buying an additional 479,607 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,443,000 after buying an additional 806,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,903,000 after purchasing an additional 107,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,264,000 after purchasing an additional 327,632 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $403.30. 1,975,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,761,893. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $391.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.05. The company has a market cap of $306.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $408.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

