Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Adviser Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $56,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,481,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,937,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,759,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,012.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 101,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 92,268 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $229.35. The stock had a trading volume of 53,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,817. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.90 and a 200-day moving average of $216.33.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

