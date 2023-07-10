Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Raised by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 2.8% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $15,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,830 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $105.31. The stock had a trading volume of 562,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,009. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The stock has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.35.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

