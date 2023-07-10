Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 739,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,246 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $29,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.56. 3,093,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,499,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.47.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

