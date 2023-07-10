Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Up 10.8%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report)’s share price rose 10.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.80 and last traded at $40.65. Approximately 7,350,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 7,728,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPST has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on Upstart from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.85.

Upstart Stock Up 10.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26.

Insider Activity at Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.08. Upstart had a negative net margin of 42.60% and a negative return on equity of 36.76%. The company had revenue of $102.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $48,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 448,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,804,708.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $84,910.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,057.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $48,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 448,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,804,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,268. 18.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 61,615 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart



Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

