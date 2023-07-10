Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Insurance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Universal Insurance Stock Down 0.8 %

UVE stock opened at $14.39 on Thursday. Universal Insurance has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.14). Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $316.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 15,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,224.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Universal Insurance news, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 15,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,224.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $337,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,591 shares in the company, valued at $22,362,720.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $902,900. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Insurance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 5,434.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

