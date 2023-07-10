Unbound Group (LON:UBG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.25

Unbound Group plc (LON:UBG – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.38 ($0.02), with a volume of 469729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

Unbound Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.46. The company has a market cap of £895,950.00, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43.

About Unbound Group

Unbound Group plc, formerly known as Electra Private Equity PLC, specializes in growth capital, buyouts, recapitalization, control buyouts, PIPEs, middle market investments. It invests across all sectors and is not sector specific. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the Continental Europe, United States and principally in Western Europe, with the majority of investments made in the United Kingdom.

