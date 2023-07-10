Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.98

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 924015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.80 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.

Ultrapar Participações Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 348.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares during the period. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

