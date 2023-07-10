Ultra (UOS) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $61.66 million and approximately $849,684.12 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,694.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.89 or 0.00915102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00133738 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00019720 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00030665 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000372 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 337,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.17725528 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $726,483.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

