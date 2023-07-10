Ultra Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $726,490.83 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000585 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $59.70 million and approximately $726,490.83 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,243.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $272.72 or 0.00901738 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00134997 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00019187 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00030776 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 337,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.17654187 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $745,757.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

