U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Boosted by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 93.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 933,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 451,483 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 0.9% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $33,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Richard P. Mckenney acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,102,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,753,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.56.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

