U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 93.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,298 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,935,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,525,000 after buying an additional 29,521,176 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $644,436,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,609,000 after buying an additional 5,716,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,844,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,751,349. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.56.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.