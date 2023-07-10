TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Cut to C$12.50

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Free Report) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

RNW has been the topic of several other research reports. Atb Cap Markets downgraded TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Sunday, May 7th. CSFB raised TransAlta Renewables from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. ATB Capital downgraded TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.00.

TransAlta Renewables Price Performance

Shares of RNW opened at C$11.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$10.63 and a 52 week high of C$18.45.

TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$134.80 million. TransAlta Renewables had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 14.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7003155 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is presently 324.14%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

