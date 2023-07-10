TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target Cut to C$12.50

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

TransAlta Renewables Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:TRSWF opened at $8.27 on Thursday. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

