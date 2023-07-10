Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Position Lowered by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up 2.5% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.4 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.15.

TSCO traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $219.84. 597,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,473. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.55. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

