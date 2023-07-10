Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $80.00

Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 81 ($1.03), with a volume of 88108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81 ($1.03).

Tortilla Mexican Grill Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 97.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.35. The company has a market capitalization of £31.31 million and a P/E ratio of -4,100.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.28.

Tortilla Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC operates and manages Mexican restaurants under the Tortilla brand. The company operates through owned and stores in the United Kingdom and the Middle East. Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tortilla Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortilla Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.