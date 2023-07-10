Toncoin (TON) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.49 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $4.70 billion and approximately $5.49 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00004539 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.36331126 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $6,686,231.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

