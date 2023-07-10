Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Increased to $99.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TOL. Bank of America increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.5 %

TOL stock opened at $76.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.25. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,595.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,595.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $3,931,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,385,990.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,543 shares of company stock valued at $11,628,269. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 342.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 138,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Featured Articles

