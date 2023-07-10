Threshold Price Tops $0.0217 on Top Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. In the last week, Threshold has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $217.23 million and $7.84 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00019034 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014187 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,071.39 or 1.00006283 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,832,287,467.589327 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02280875 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $5,479,130.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

