Textron (NYSE:TXT) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Textron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.25.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Price Performance

TXT opened at $67.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Textron will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 354,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 77,657 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $2,376,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,741,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.