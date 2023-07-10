Terra Hits One Day Volume of $19.81 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Terra has a market cap of $179.93 million and approximately $19.81 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001908 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Terra has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008896 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000902 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002597 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000964 BTC.

About Terra

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 312,194,137 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

