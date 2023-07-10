Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TENB. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Tenable from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $42.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day moving average is $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -51.10 and a beta of 1.23. Tenable has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $52.19.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $168,213.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,420 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 3,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $121,146.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,946.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,173 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $168,213.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,420 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,240.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,134 shares of company stock worth $1,046,423. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Tenable by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 312,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,772,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Tenable by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,210,000 after buying an additional 118,072 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 349,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 47,137 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

