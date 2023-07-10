Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives $42.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $2,693,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,202,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 32,989 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after buying an additional 13,942 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $40.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.70. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $44.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 522.46%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

