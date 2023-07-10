TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) is Clean Yield Group’s 6th Largest Position

Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,167 shares during the period. TELUS comprises approximately 2.9% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in TELUS were worth $6,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 60.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 36.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 59.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 156.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 479,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 291,979 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of TU traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.26. 582,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $23.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.17.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Free Report ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). TELUS had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

