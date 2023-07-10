Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 4,874 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,671 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAS. United Bank grew its holdings in Masco by 23.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 21.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 200.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after acquiring an additional 305,138 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Masco Price Performance

NYSE MAS traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.69. 649,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,018. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.81. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $57.93. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,157,236.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,111 shares of company stock worth $5,367,682. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

