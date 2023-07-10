Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Mastercard by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded up $3.10 on Monday, hitting $391.78. The company had a trading volume of 824,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,559. The firm has a market cap of $371.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $379.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $395.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.04.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

