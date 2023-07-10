Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $10.79 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,676 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 1.5% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $10,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $31,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPD. Barclays increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.82.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,579. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.17%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.