Tectonic Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.31.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.04. 271,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.44. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.