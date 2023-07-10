Tectonic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,471 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.43. 5,414,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,903,934. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.65.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

