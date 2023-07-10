Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 1,973 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 31,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,578. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.74. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $51.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

