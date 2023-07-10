Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 1,247 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,315,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,123,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,373,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after buying an additional 388,810 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 988,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,651,000 after purchasing an additional 300,492 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSS traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $110.38. The stock had a trading volume of 110,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.08. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $114.16.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

