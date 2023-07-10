Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 136 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.3 %

SYK traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $295.07. 157,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.81.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

