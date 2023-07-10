Tangible (TNGBL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $22,668.48

Tangible (TNGBL) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last seven days, Tangible has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One Tangible token can currently be bought for approximately $5.34 or 0.00017689 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tangible has a total market cap of $173.85 million and approximately $22,668.48 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tangible Profile

Tangible’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 5.03726522 USD and is up 5.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $20,965.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

