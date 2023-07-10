Sweat Economy Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $34.88 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 9th. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $34.88 million and approximately $573,245.28 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,643,025,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,333,840,239 tokens. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

