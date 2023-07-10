SushiSwap Market Cap Achieves $142.91 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 9th. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a market cap of $142.91 million and approximately $10.75 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001186 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000031 BTC.
SushiSwap Token Profile
SushiSwap’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 249,301,712 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,741,537 tokens. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling SushiSwap
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
