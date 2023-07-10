Sui Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last Week (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Sui token can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00002153 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sui has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Sui has a total market cap of $422.64 million and approximately $42.51 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,546,806 tokens. Sui’s official Twitter account is @mysten_labs. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the SUI platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 654,546,805.8461539 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.65766674 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $42,095,500.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

