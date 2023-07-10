Strategic Equity Management Sells 8,791 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Strategic Equity Management lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,791 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 2.9% of Strategic Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $8,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $339.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,731. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $336.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.61. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $348.22.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.