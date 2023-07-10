Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SSYS opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.17 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Stratasys by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 315.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Stratasys by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.