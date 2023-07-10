Stone House Investment Management LLC Invests $82,000 in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. TheStreet lowered Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

CCI traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,236. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

