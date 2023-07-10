Stone House Investment Management LLC Invests $36,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 108.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 129,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 67,172 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.1% during the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 17,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% during the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.81. 14,180,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,940,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.83. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

