StockNews.com Upgrades Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Minerva Neurosciences Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.17. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $15.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.32. Sell-side analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Minerva Neurosciences news, President Geoff Race sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $85,015.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,324 shares in the company, valued at $197,597.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Remy Luthringer sold 23,753 shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $91,449.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,644.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Geoff Race sold 22,082 shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $85,015.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 51,324 shares in the company, valued at $197,597.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,415 shares of company stock valued at $192,503 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 27,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. 30.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

