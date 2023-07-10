StockNews.com Lowers Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. CL King assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Medtronic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.76.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock opened at $85.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.52. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $114.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

