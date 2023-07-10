StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of ENG stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.76.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 45.41% and a negative return on equity of 134.26%. The business had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal

ENGlobal Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ENGlobal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the first quarter valued at $1,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

