StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of ENG stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.76.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 45.41% and a negative return on equity of 134.26%. The business had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal
ENGlobal Company Profile
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ENGlobal
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.