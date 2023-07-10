StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 0.19. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $24.00.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
