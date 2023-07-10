StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AEL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.40.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE AEL opened at $52.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.02. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $53.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.32. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $662.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 348.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEL. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5,908.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,793,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,837 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at $35,057,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at $15,553,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,191,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,883,000 after acquiring an additional 265,291 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

