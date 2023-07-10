Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 10th (ANFGF, CCHGY, CS, EDVMF, EQX, FM, FNLPF, FQVLF, GMDMF, HBM)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, July 10th:

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,350 ($17.13) to GBX 1,270 ($16.12).

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,950 ($37.44) to GBX 3,150 ($39.98).

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.70 to C$8.20.

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,000 ($38.08) to GBX 2,600 ($33.00).

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$7.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$39.00.

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 630 ($8.00) to GBX 525 ($6.66).

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$39.00.

Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 30 ($0.38) to GBX 24 ($0.30).

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.70 to C$10.60.

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 190 ($2.41) to GBX 155 ($1.97).

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$8.50.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$1.50.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,300 ($41.88) to GBX 3,100 ($39.35).

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,840 ($99.51) to GBX 7,640 ($96.97).

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$43.00.

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$43.00.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) was given a C$41.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$15.00.

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 195 ($2.47).

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$72.00 to C$68.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$72.00 to C$68.00.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.80 to C$3.60.

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$3.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,135 ($27.10) to GBX 2,100 ($26.65).

Wise (OTC:WPLCF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 620 ($7.87) to GBX 675 ($8.57).

