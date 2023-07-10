STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Holdings Decreased by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group trimmed its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,284 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial makes up approximately 1.5% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $112,764.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,457.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

STAG stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.26. 377,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,134. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $37.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

